Nikhil Kamath interviews Sam Altman, fans react: ‘Wish this podcast changes Nikhil’s perspective on family, kids’

Nikhil Kamath recently hosted Sam Altman on his WTF podcast, where the two discussed a range of topics – from tech to education to entrepreneurship and more. The CEO of OpenAI, one of Kamath’s most high-profile guests in recent times, revealed that India is OpenAI’s second-largest market and could well become the largest in the future. Nikhil Kamath hosted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on his People by WTF podcast.

Altman, 40, also spoke at length about GPT-5 and how this model differs from its predecessors. “There's a fluency and a depth of intelligence with GPT-5 that we haven't had in any previous model,” Altman said, adding that it was now “painful” for him to switch to previous generation models.

India as AI’s next powerhouse

When Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, asked Altman how India could shape the future of AI, the OpenAI chief was optimistic.

“India is now our second largest market in the world, it may become our largest,” he said. “If there is one large society in the world that seems most enthusiastic to transform with AI right now, it’s India. The excitement, the embrace of AI… the energy is incredible.”

On family and kids

The conversation veered from professional to personal when Kamath, 38, questioned Altman about the importance of family.

“So I ponder on this a lot Sam- kids. Why people have kids and also questions like what happens to religion and marriage tomorrow. Can I ask you why you had a kid?” Kamath asked the CEO of OpenAI, who has a son with partner Oliver Mulherin.

Altman said that having a family has been more meaningful than he could have ever imagined.

“Family has always been an incredibly important thing to me and I didn't even know how much I underestimated what it was actually going to be like,” Altman replied. “But it felt like the most important and meaningful and fulfilling thing I could imagine doing and it has so far exceeded all expectations.”

Social media reacts

Viewers on YouTube, where the podcast dropped this afternoon, were stunned that Kamath managed to pull another high profile guest.

“Bro can pull anyone in this world,” wrote one person. “Wow, the quality is increasing day by day. Directly, the OG himself on the podcast,” another said.

Some also hoped that the conversation with Altman would change the Indian billionaire’s perspective on marriage and kids.

“I wish this Podcast changes Nikhil’s perspective about having a family and raising kids,” wrote one commenter.

“Most common q in every Nikhil’s podcasts: why do you have kids?” another quipped.