Nikita Dutta shares video of giant flock of birds that looks like ‘snowflakes’. Watch

Nature is incredibly beautiful. Every now and then, netizens are reminded of its beauty thanks to the various images and videos shared on social media. There is a latest inclusion to that list. It is a video shared by actor Nikita Dutta and shows a giant flock of birds. Shared on Twitter, the video is amazing to watch.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Spotted a giant flock of birds from my room. They look like snowflakes from a distance,” the Kabir Singh actor wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show a flock of birds flying over a waterbody. And truly, from a distance they look like snow covering the blue sky.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 9,800 views. The share has further received over 300 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s what Twitter users wrote:

“Beautiful nature,” expressed a Twitter user. “Wowww... It's amazing,” commented another. “OMG!” posted a third. “Wow, nice view,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?