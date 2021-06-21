Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nintendo replies to kid's request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
trending

Nintendo replies to kid’s request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts

“In your letter, you asked us to make a nonbinary Pokémon. I think this is an awesome idea,” Nintendo wrote in the response .
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON JUN 21, 2021 05:21 PM IST
The letter to Nintendo by the kid was a request to create a non-binary Pokémon. (Twitter/@PleaseBeGneiss)

If you are an ardent fan of the world of Pokémon and spent your childhood collecting cards and religiously watching the cartoon only to learn the powers and fighting abilities of different types of Pokémon, then this post by a Twitter user may make you smile. The post details how the creators of Pokémon, Nintendo responded to a kid’s letter requesting to create a non-binary Pokémon.

The post includes the reply by Nintendo to the child’s letter. “In your letter, you asked us to make a nonbinary Pokémon. I think this is an awesome idea. There are so many varieties of Pokémon so it would make sense to have a variety of genders as well!” they wrote.

The company also provided some free goodies for the kid.

Take a look at the post:

Shared on June 16, the post has garnered over 71,700 likes and several comments.

If you’re wondering what the child wrote, here are some glimpses of the letter shared in the comments section.

Many loved the idea and congratulated the kid for showing his support. Others lauded the child’s efforts and shared heart emojis. Some however pointed out that genderless Pokémon already exist in the Pokedex.

“That is a brilliant idea champ,” wrote a Twitter user. “We need more kids like him,” commented another.

Here are some other reactions:

What do you think of this share?

pokemon twitter nintendo co.
Nintendo replies to kid's request of creating a non-binary Pokémon, wins hearts
