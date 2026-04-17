NIT graduate says corporate job uses just ‘3%’ of her degree: ‘It’s only an entry ticket’
NIT graduate highlighted gap between engineering degree and job, stressed importance of skills.
A woman with a degree in Chemical Engineering from a National Institute of Technology has stirred a conversation online after opening up about the gap between academic learning and corporate work.
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Taking to Instagram, the woman identified as Manvi shared a candid video reflecting on her professional journey. She said, "I have a degree from NIT in Chemical Engineering and my job has just used maybe 3% of it. Now, I'm not here to tell you that degrees are useless, but I'm here to tell you what nobody told me before spending four years figuring it out myself."
She further added, "In fact, most of my batchmates are not doing what they studied. Okay, not even close. In college, I studied thermodynamics, mechanics, kinetics, you know, all those cool science stuff. But at work, I am just in excel meetings and figuring out things on internet by myself."
Highlighting what truly made a difference in her career, Manvi said, "Only thing that got me ahead was communication and upskilling. But yeah, I'm not bitter about it because my degree has only helped me to get to the interview, but after that, it's just me."{{/usCountry}}
Highlighting what truly made a difference in her career, Manvi said, "Only thing that got me ahead was communication and upskilling. But yeah, I'm not bitter about it because my degree has only helped me to get to the interview, but after that, it's just me."{{/usCountry}}
(Also read: IIT graduate in US says mother calls manager to ‘check in’ and track his ‘life KPIs’: ‘Outsourcing Indian parenting’){{/usCountry}}
(Also read: IIT graduate in US says mother calls manager to ‘check in’ and track his ‘life KPIs’: ‘Outsourcing Indian parenting’){{/usCountry}}
Summing up her experience, she noted, “So here is my honest take after living it: degree is just an entry ticket, it's not the whole ride. Okay, if you are in college right now, then learn something on side. It can be anything: a skill, a tool, a hobby, anything which can make you money alongside. Not instead of your degree, just alongside it.”{{/usCountry}}
Summing up her experience, she noted, “So here is my honest take after living it: degree is just an entry ticket, it's not the whole ride. Okay, if you are in college right now, then learn something on side. It can be anything: a skill, a tool, a hobby, anything which can make you money alongside. Not instead of your degree, just alongside it.”{{/usCountry}}
Watch the clip here:
The clip was shared with the caption, "More than half my engineering batch isn’t doing what they studied. And honestly? I get it."
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Post resonates with many online
The video has garnered several reactions. One user wrote, "This is so true, most of us are doing jobs completely unrelated to our degrees." Another said, "Engineering teaches discipline, not necessarily the job itself." A third commented, "Same here, Excel and meetings are my daily life now."
Echoing similar sentiments, another user added, "Upskilling is the only way forward in today’s job market." One more wrote, "I wish someone had told me this during my college days."
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)