NIT graduate says corporate job uses just ‘3%’ of her degree: ‘It’s only an entry ticket’

A woman with a degree in Chemical Engineering from a National Institute of Technology has stirred a conversation online after opening up about the gap between academic learning and corporate work.

NIT graduate said degree helped till interview, emphasised need for upskilling.(Instagram/manvi.diary)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman identified as Manvi shared a candid video reflecting on her professional journey. She said, "I have a degree from NIT in Chemical Engineering and my job has just used maybe 3% of it. Now, I'm not here to tell you that degrees are useless, but I'm here to tell you what nobody told me before spending four years figuring it out myself."

She further added, "In fact, most of my batchmates are not doing what they studied. Okay, not even close. In college, I studied thermodynamics, mechanics, kinetics, you know, all those cool science stuff. But at work, I am just in excel meetings and figuring out things on internet by myself."

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting what truly made a difference in her career, Manvi said, "Only thing that got me ahead was communication and upskilling. But yeah, I'm not bitter about it because my degree has only helped me to get to the interview, but after that, it's just me." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting what truly made a difference in her career, Manvi said, "Only thing that got me ahead was communication and upskilling. But yeah, I'm not bitter about it because my degree has only helped me to get to the interview, but after that, it's just me." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Summing up her experience, she noted, “So here is my honest take after living it: degree is just an entry ticket, it's not the whole ride. Okay, if you are in college right now, then learn something on side. It can be anything: a skill, a tool, a hobby, anything which can make you money alongside. Not instead of your degree, just alongside it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Summing up her experience, she noted, “So here is my honest take after living it: degree is just an entry ticket, it's not the whole ride. Okay, if you are in college right now, then learn something on side. It can be anything: a skill, a tool, a hobby, anything which can make you money alongside. Not instead of your degree, just alongside it.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

The clip was shared with the caption, "More than half my engineering batch isn’t doing what they studied. And honestly? I get it."

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Post resonates with many online

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The video has garnered several reactions. One user wrote, "This is so true, most of us are doing jobs completely unrelated to our degrees." Another said, "Engineering teaches discipline, not necessarily the job itself." A third commented, "Same here, Excel and meetings are my daily life now."

Echoing similar sentiments, another user added, "Upskilling is the only way forward in today’s job market." One more wrote, "I wish someone had told me this during my college days."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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