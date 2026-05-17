Nithin Kamath sings father’s favourite song ‘Saranga Teri Yaad Mein’: ‘Missing him today’

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath struck an emotional chord on Instagram after sharing a video of himself singing the classic song “Saranga Teri Yaad Mein” while playing the guitar. The heartfelt performance was dedicated to his late father, whose memory Kamath said he was deeply missing.

Nithin Kamath sang his father’s favourite song ‘Saranga Teri Yaad Mein’ in an emotional Instagram tribute.(Instagram/nithinkamath)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

(Also read: Nithin Kamath reacts to BSE, NSE being closed for Maharashtra civic elections: ‘Poor planning’)

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Kamath wrote, “Dad’s favourite song. Missing him today. Recorded “Saranga Teri Yaad Mein” and shared it with the team, and they insisted I put it up. Fair warning, I’m no singer.”

The video showed a more personal side of the entrepreneur, who is usually seen speaking about business, fitness, markets and life lessons. In the clip, Kamath appeared calm and reflective as he played the guitar and sang the emotional number, turning the moment into a quiet tribute to his father.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to Kamath’s tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to Kamath’s tribute {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The clip soon drew warm reactions from social media users, many of whom praised Kamath for sharing such a personal and emotional moment. Several users said that the beauty of the performance lay not in technical perfection but in the feelings behind it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The clip soon drew warm reactions from social media users, many of whom praised Kamath for sharing such a personal and emotional moment. Several users said that the beauty of the performance lay not in technical perfection but in the feelings behind it. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One user wrote, “Great one. Emotions matter, Nithin sahab. Baaki sur toh har koi laga leta hai.” Another reacted, “Can’t believe, he can sing so well!!” A third user said, “Awesome, awesome, awesome! Love it. I’m still smiling while writing this.”

Many viewers also connected with the rawness of the moment. One comment read, “The rawest emotions rarely need perfect vocals.” Another user wrote, “Every song told a story. When the storyteller is a singer, every memory feels beautiful and refreshing.”

(Also read: ‘Aage jaane Ram kya hoga’: Nithin Kamath’s musical house party captured by proud mom)

Earlier family jam session had surfaced online

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This is not the first time Kamath’s love for music has surfaced online. Earlier, his mother Revathi Kamath had shared a video on Facebook that showed Nithin playing the guitar and singing Euphoria’s song “Aage Jaane Ram Kya Hoga.”

The video also featured his wife, Seema Patil, and their son, making it a cosy family jam session.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON