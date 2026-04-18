‘No challan, no shouting’: How Navi Mumbai Police handled a drunk driving situation with care

A Navi Mumbai resident is praising the local police after a potentially dangerous night turned into a lesson in compassion. After admitting to driving under the influence, the individual was stunned when officers chose to personally drive the group of men home safely rather than issuing a fine or impounding the vehicle.

Snippets from a video of a cop helping out drunk Navi Mumbai residents. (Screengrab (Reddit))

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A Reddit user wrote, “Navi Mumbai Police drove my car last night. Still processing what happened.”

The man explained, “I'll be honest with you all , I messed up last night. We were out celebrating, drank way more than we should have, and somehow convinced ourselves we could figure out getting home. We had the car. Nobody was thinking straight. Classic stupid decision in the making. Navi Mumbai Police stopped us. I was ready for the lecture. The challan. Maybe worse. We deserved all of it.”

What happened instead?

The Reddit user posted, “One of the officers took my car keys, got in the driver's seat, and personally drove us home. His colleague followed in the police vehicle. They dropped each one of us at our doors. Made sure we got inside safely. No fines. No shouting. No making us feel like garbage even though we kinda were being garbage.”

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{{^usCountry}} Before leaving, however, the officer just had one piece of advice: “Don't do this again. Call someone next time.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Before leaving, however, the officer just had one piece of advice: “Don't do this again. Call someone next time.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “These guys didn't have to do any of this. They could've impounded the car. They could've taken us to the station. They could've just called a cab and left. Instead they spent their night making sure some drunk idiots got home safe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “These guys didn't have to do any of this. They could've impounded the car. They could've taken us to the station. They could've just called a cab and left. Instead they spent their night making sure some drunk idiots got home safe.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Navi Mumbai resident thanked the officers in the Reddit post. The person wrote, “You didn't just do your job. You restored something I didn't know I'd lost, basic faith in the system actually caring about people.” He concluded his post by calling the cops “heroes”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Navi Mumbai resident thanked the officers in the Reddit post. The person wrote, “You didn't just do your job. You restored something I didn't know I'd lost, basic faith in the system actually caring about people.” He concluded his post by calling the cops “heroes”. {{/usCountry}}

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How did social media react?

An individual posted, “Educated police.” Another commented, “I was broken, emotional, the cop helped me, got me some tea. I don't even drink tea, but I felt better. Cops are human too; we will have our good experiences.”

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A third expressed, “We should loudly appreciate this behaviour.” A fourth wrote, “Once you're sober, visit the police station, meet the ones who helped you, thank them in person. Also, as a gesture, take some gifts for them, it could be some food and some light drinks or bottled water, etc.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Trisha Sengupta ...Read More Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling. Read Less

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