‘No clean shave, no love’: Indore women’s unique dating demand for ‘no beard’ boyfriends sparks debate

A video circulating on social media features a group of girls in Indore rallying under the slogan “Remove Beard, Save Love.” This quirky event, reported by the Free Press Journal, shows the girls brandishing placards that advocate for clean-shaven boyfriends, complete with humorous messages such as “No Clean Shave, No Love” and “Keep a Beard or Keep a Girlfriend, the Choice is Yours.” A viral video featured girls in Indore rallying for clean-shaven boyfriends, sparking mixed reactions. (X/@gharkekalesh)

Mixed reactions from the online community

While the rally has attracted waves of laughter and entertainment from many, others are sceptical, labelling it as nothing more than a publicity stunt designed for social media engagement. The true motive behind this remains shrouded in mystery, leading to speculation that it could be a promotional campaign for an upcoming product or service.

Watch the clip here:

The video, shared on X by user Ghar Ke Kalesh, has gone viral, racking up over eight lakh views and eliciting a multitude of reactions from users. Comments have ranged from amusement to disbelief, with one user exclaiming, “This is priceless! Who knew grooming could spark such a debate?” Another user remarked, “Are we really protesting beards now? What’s next?”

On the more critical side, a viewer commented, “This seems like a desperate attempt for attention—what happened to genuine activism?” Meanwhile, some chimed in with support, stating, “Everyone has preferences! Let them express it.” Others expressed curiosity about the underlying intent of the rally. A user stated, “Is this part of some promotional event? It’s so unusual!” while another added, “I wonder if they’ll actually get their message across or just attract more attention.” Speculation continued, with some asking, “What’s next? A rally for or against moustaches?”

One commenter shared, “This is a refreshing take on beauty standards! Why not start a movement?” while another suggested, “Maybe we should focus on personality instead of appearance.” Concerns were also voiced, with one stating, “This sends a confusing message to young boys about grooming. It’s all about choice!”