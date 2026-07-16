‘No expectation to stay online’: Indian woman lists 10 ways work culture in the Netherlands differs from India's

For many professionals, moving abroad offers more than just a change in location. It also brings a different way of working. From fixed working hours to flexible schedules, workplace culture often varies significantly from one country to another.

The post highlighted differences in work life balance and office culture. (Representative Image)

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An Indian woman living in the Netherlands recently shared the biggest differences she has noticed between working there and in India. Her observations, posted on Instagram, resonated with many users, with some agreeing with her experience while others were curious about finding jobs in the country.

Woman shares what makes Dutch work culture different

The video was shared by Instagram user Preeti, who listed ten aspects of work culture in the Netherlands that stood out to her. According to her, one of the biggest differences is that work life balance is genuinely respected.

In the caption, she wrote, "Work life balance is actually respected. When my workday ends, it ends. There is no expectation to stay online."

She also highlighted the importance placed on family, adding, "Family comes first. Picking up your kids or taking parental leave is not judged. It is normal."

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Preeti said that employees are encouraged to work efficiently rather than simply putting in long hours. She noted, "Working smarter is valued more than working longer."

She further explained that meetings usually begin and end on time, paid holidays are encouraged, and managers place greater trust in employees instead of closely monitoring their work.

According to her, mental health is also taken seriously, flexible working arrangements are common, and employees are judged more on their performance than on how long they remain at their desks.

She concluded the caption by asking, "Have you worked in both countries? What is the biggest difference you have noticed?"

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Internet shares its thoughts

The post attracted several reactions from Instagram users, with many discussing work opportunities and workplace culture abroad.

One user asked, "How can I get a visa sponsored job?"

Another commented, "Ma'am, what is your profession?"

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A third wrote, "Yes, agreed."

The video encouraged people to compare working styles, office culture and flexibility across countries.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)