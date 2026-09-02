‘No one standing over you’: IIM-educated CEO reveals his biggest cultural shock in Australia

An IIM alum-turned-CEO shared his biggest cultural shock after visiting Australia, highlighting the country's high-trust society. Observing unattended petrol pumps, honour-system roadside farm stalls, and hassle-free product returns, the entrepreneur contrasted Australian consumer behaviour with India's aggressive sales tactics. He noted that while Indian businesses prioritise immediate follow-ups and fast conversions, Australian customers view direct calls as an intrusion.

Cars24 Arabia CEO Abhinav Gupta. (LinkedIn/Abhinav Gupta)

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Abhinav Gupta, CEO of Cars24 Arabia, shared his experience on LinkedIn. He wrote, “My biggest cultural shock in Australia happened at a petrol pump. You pull up to the pump, fill the car yourself and then walk inside to pay. There are zero attendants around.”

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The exec continued, “The more time I've spent in Australia, the more I've noticed this pattern repeat everywhere around me. You can use a toll road and pay later. Farmers leave their produce by the roadside with a box. Unattended. You take what you need and leave the money in the box. Even returning something you've bought is based on taking the customer's word for it.”

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{{^usCountry}} He explained, “These cultural quirks tell you how customers think, what they expect from businesses, and how they make decisions.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explained, “These cultural quirks tell you how customers think, what they expect from businesses, and how they make decisions.” {{/usCountry}}

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He compared the scenario with India. The CEO posted, “For example, In India, when someone leaves a lead, the business follows up and tries to close while the customer is still engaged. In fact, converting a customer on the spot is something we actively track and applaud. In Australia, that behaviour will work against you.”

He explained, “People generally prefer to come prepared, do their own research and take their time. Even calling someone who has left a lead will be treated as an intrusion. They don't want to be pushed into a decision. That’s what high trust looks like when it becomes a part of everyday behaviour.”

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Gupta concluded his post by sharing, “You don't need someone standing over you to do the right thing. And you don't expect someone standing over you when you're making a purchase either.”

What did social media say?

An individual wrote, “In Australia, ethics and integrity are taught at an early stage, through day-to-day activities. And parents lead by example. Most people try to carry themselves with honesty, and that's why the processes are also efficient.” Another posted, “Trust quietly removes a lot of friction from the system.”

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A third asked, “Curious to know what happens if a bad apple fills fuel in their car and drives away without paying?” A fourth expressed, “Never thought of these everyday differences from a business perspective. Really interesting observation.”