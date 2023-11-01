‘Nobody can solve’: Can you answer this viral brain teaser?

A brain teaser shared on Instagram has been leaving people scratching their heads. It claims that ‘nobody can solve’ it and that ‘it’s breaking the Internet’. At first glance, it is a simple brain teaser on relationship, but it gets more complex as you dig deeper into it.

This mind-bending brain teaser has left people glued to their screens for minutes on end. (Instagram/@menace3k)

The brain teaser poses the question: ‘What am I to Teresa, if Teresa’s daughter is my daughter’s mother.’ Alongside the brain teaser, five options are given: a. Grandmother, b. Mother, c. Daughter, d. Granddaughter, e. I am Teresa. Do you think you have what it takes to solve this brain teaser?

Take a look at the brain teaser here:

Since being shared five days ago on Instagram, the brain teaser has accumulated over 19.9 million views and still counting. Several puzzle enthusiasts even flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to this viral brain teaser on Instagram:

An individual posted, “If Teresa’s daughter is my daughter’s mother, this means: Teresa’s daughter = My daughter’s mother. My daughter’s mother would typically be referring to oneself unless the speaker is the father. So, in this case, the speaker is Teresa’s daughter. So, the answer to ‘What am I to Teresa?’ is: b. Mother.”

“Daughter,” added another.

A third joined, “C. Your daughter’s mother is you, therefore Teresa’s daughter is you.”

“Mother in law, only answer,” declared a fourth.

A fifth commented, “Teresa’s daughter, if Teresa’s daughter is your daughter’s mother and you are your daughter’s mother, than you have to be Teresa’s daughter.”

“Option F. You are the father,” claimed a sixth.

A seventh remarked, “Grandmother, because if Teresa is the daughter of ‘my’ daughter then you’re technically the grandmother.”

Were you able to solve this viral brain teaser?

