Noida CEO says he fired senior employee for asking him ‘Sir, tell me what to do?’

The Noida-based founder and CEO of InstaAstro has revealed that he once fired a senior employee --- simply because the employee asked him, “Sir, tell me what to do next.” Nitin Verma said the incident reshaped his understanding of ownership in the workplace and what leadership truly means for senior professionals.

Nitin Verma is the Noida-based founder and CEO of InstaAstro

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In a polarising post shared on LinkedIn, Verma said that the employee had been brought in specifically so that he would no longer need to oversee that particular company function himself.

‘I fired someone’

“I fired someone because he asked me, ‘Sir tell me what to do next.’ A senior hire. Someone I brought in specifically because I didn't want to think for that function anymore,” the founder and CEO of InstaAstro said on LinkedIn.

He went on to explain why the simple question triggered him so much.

Verma said there was no micromanagement, no daily check-ins, and no approval bottlenecks. However, when the employee approached him asking what needed to be done next, he took it as lack of ownership on his part.

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{{^usCountry}} Verma said he responded by asking the employee what he thought should be done. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Verma said he responded by asking the employee what he thought should be done. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “He said, ‘Sir you know better.’ I asked, ‘Why did I hire you then?’” Verma recalled, adding that the conversation ended in “silence”. A lesson about ownership {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “He said, ‘Sir you know better.’ I asked, ‘Why did I hire you then?’” Verma recalled, adding that the conversation ended in “silence”. A lesson about ownership {{/usCountry}}

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Verma said that the incident made him realise that ownership cannot be taught. Using the incident to explain his management philosophy, he argued that ownership is not something that can be taught or handed over through authority or freedom alone.

“Here's what I have learned about ownership: You cannot give it to someone. Either they walk in with it. Or they never find it,” he said.

He further said that autonomy without initiative can create confusion instead of productivity. “Freedom without ownership is just confusion,” he said.

Verma concluded that he could not “build a company on people who need to be told what to think.”

“If you're a senior professional reading this, Your job is to walk in every morning and ask yourself, What needs to be done? That's what seniority actually means,” he said.

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(Also read: 'Startups need people who can make it happen': Gurgaon founder fires worker over message, sparks debate on work culture)

Internet weighs in

The post drew mixed reactions on LinkedIn, where it was shared one day ago. Some people criticised the CEO for his leadership style.

“But sometimes a new hire just wants to align with your vision before making a massive strategic call,” one LinkedIn user suggested.

Nitin Verma defended his decision by saying, “I understand the point you are making.

But there is a difference between alignment and dependency. A senior professional asking for clarity once is normal.A senior professional needing constant direction is dangerous. I am not hiring hands. I am hiring judgment.”

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“My first boss told me to never bring him a problem without bringing three solutions first. That advice changed my entire career,” another LinkedIn user revealed.

“How do you screen for that instinct during your initial interview process now?” a third asked.

“How much of this behavior stems from a fear of making a costly mistake in the first ninety days?” another wondered.

(Also read: Bengaluru startup founder faces backlash for firing developer and relying on AI tools)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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