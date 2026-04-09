'Startups need people who can make it happen': Gurgaon founder fires worker over message, sparks debate on work culture

A Gurgaon-based founder’s views on notice periods have triggered a discussion online about workplace culture and accountability. Nikhil Rana, founder of The 15, , shared a post on LinkedIn, outlining his belief in a “no-notice period policy”, calling notice periods “theatre” and “a waste of time”. He accompanied the post with a chat screenshot that appeared to show an employee being fired shortly after saying they would not be able to attend an event. The founder argued that startups need people with “high agency” who take ownership and “make it happen”. (LinkedIn/Nikhil Rana)

In the screenshot, the employee informed Rana that they would not be able to make it to the event but offered to support remotely. “Hey Nikhil, I won’t be able to make it for the event today. I tried to manage, but won’t be able to join. Let me know if there’s anything I can support with remotely,” the employee wrote.

Minutes later, Rana replied, saying, “You’re fired. Take today as the last day.”

In the caption of the post, the founder argued that startups need people with “high agency” who take ownership and “make it happen”. “Startups need: People who take ownership. People who founders can depend upon. People with high agency. People who don't wait for the perfect time and situation. People who can 'make it happen,'” Rana wrote.

He added that “skills have taken the last seat now”. “Nobody gives a dime for skills. They're commoditized,” he said.