Noida workers protest low wages: ‘We work 12 hours a day, earn just ₹13,000’
“Our salary is very low. I earn ₹13,000 a month. And I work 12 hours a day,” one factory worker said during ongoing protests in Noida.
A protest by factory workers in Noida turned violent on Monday, as workers protesting low wages set fire to vehicles and resorted to stone-pelting after one of the female employees was struck by lathi during police action. The workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida have been demanding increased wages, claiming that their salaries have not kept pace with inflation.
(Also read: Factory workers protest over wage hike in Noida's Phase-2, sector 60; set govt vehicles on fire)
“We work 12 hours a day”
Several women workers spoke to the news channel Hindi Khabar and said that their protest is for better wages.
“We should be earning ₹20,000 for 8 hours of work. Instead, some company gives an increment of ₹280, or some other gives ₹300 as raise,” one woman told the news channel. “In the meantime, our house rent increases by ₹500.”
Another woman named Manju Devi said that she works 12 hours a day for ₹13,000 per month.
“Our salary is very low. I earn ₹13,000 [a month]. And I work 12 hours a day,” she said. “How can I raise four children on this salary? How can I feed and educate them?” she questioned.{{/usCountry}}
“Our salary is very low. I earn ₹13,000 [a month]. And I work 12 hours a day,” she said. “How can I raise four children on this salary? How can I feed and educate them?” she questioned.{{/usCountry}}
A third woman also said she was frustrated with stagnating wages. “Our problem is that gas prices are increasing but our salaries are not increasing,” she said.{{/usCountry}}
A third woman also said she was frustrated with stagnating wages. “Our problem is that gas prices are increasing but our salaries are not increasing,” she said.{{/usCountry}}
Noida rocked by protests{{/usCountry}}
Noida rocked by protests{{/usCountry}}
Protests over salaries have been taking place in Noida over the last four to five days.{{/usCountry}}
Protests over salaries have been taking place in Noida over the last four to five days.{{/usCountry}}
On Sunday, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of the state to discuss protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, and workplace safety.
"An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety," the DM wrote on X.
However, the protests turned violent on Monday, leading to heavy police deployment.
The violent protests also led to traffic congestion in Noida. Commuters were stuck for hours on Delhi-Noida DND Flyway due to traffic diversion as Chilla Border, connecting Delhi to Noida, has been closed following a violent protest in Noida Phase 2.
(Also read: Delhi on high alert as Noida workers’ protest turns violent)