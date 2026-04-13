Noida workers protest low wages: ‘We work 12 hours a day, earn just 13,000’

A protest by factory workers in Noida turned violent on Monday, as workers protesting low wages set fire to vehicles and resorted to stone-pelting after one of the female employees was struck by lathi during police action. The workers from Hosiery Complex in Phase 2 of Uttar Pradesh's Noida have been demanding increased wages, claiming that their salaries have not kept pace with inflation.

Noida: Security personnel stand guard as factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026. The protest carried incidents of arson, vandalism and stone-pelting reported from Phase-2 and Sector 60 areas, police said. (PTI Photo)(PTI04_13_2026_000039A)(PTI)

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(Also read: Factory workers protest over wage hike in Noida's Phase-2, sector 60; set govt vehicles on fire)

“We work 12 hours a day”

Several women workers spoke to the news channel Hindi Khabar and said that their protest is for better wages.

“We should be earning ₹20,000 for 8 hours of work. Instead, some company gives an increment of ₹280, or some other gives ₹300 as raise,” one woman told the news channel. “In the meantime, our house rent increases by ₹500.”

Another woman named Manju Devi said that she works 12 hours a day for ₹13,000 per month.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our salary is very low. I earn ₹13,000 [a month]. And I work 12 hours a day,” she said. “How can I raise four children on this salary? How can I feed and educate them?” she questioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our salary is very low. I earn ₹13,000 [a month]. And I work 12 hours a day,” she said. “How can I raise four children on this salary? How can I feed and educate them?” she questioned. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A third woman also said she was frustrated with stagnating wages. “Our problem is that gas prices are increasing but our salaries are not increasing,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A third woman also said she was frustrated with stagnating wages. “Our problem is that gas prices are increasing but our salaries are not increasing,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Noida rocked by protests {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Noida rocked by protests {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Protests over salaries have been taking place in Noida over the last four to five days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Protests over salaries have been taking place in Noida over the last four to five days. {{/usCountry}}

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On Sunday, the District Magistrate of Noida, Medha Roopam, held a meeting with Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner of the state to discuss protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, and workplace safety.

"An important meeting was held in the Noida Authority to maintain industrial peace, in which the Principal Secretary (Labour) and Labour Commissioner, UP, participated virtually and discussed topics including the protection of workers' interests, double payment for overtime, bonus, weekly holidays, and workplace safety," the DM wrote on X.

However, the protests turned violent on Monday, leading to heavy police deployment.

The violent protests also led to traffic congestion in Noida. Commuters were stuck for hours on Delhi-Noida DND Flyway due to traffic diversion as Chilla Border, connecting Delhi to Noida, has been closed following a violent protest in Noida Phase 2.

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(Also read: Delhi on high alert as Noida workers’ protest turns violent)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Jain ...Read More Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat. Read Less

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