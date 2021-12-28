Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Nora Fatehi reacts to Kili Paul grooving to Dance Meri Rani. Watch
trending

Nora Fatehi reacts to Kili Paul grooving to Dance Meri Rani. Watch

The viral video shared on Instagram shows Kili Paul grooving to Dance Meri Rani that originally features Nora Fatehi.
The video, shared on Instagram, showcases Kili Paul showing amazing moves to Nora Fatehi’s Dance Meri Rani. (Instagram/@kili_paul)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 07:28 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you’re a regular Instagram user, chances are, you’re familiar with Kili Paul. Hailing from Tanzania, he wowed people while lip syncing and grooving to various songs, including top hits from Bollywood. In his latest video he has done it again and this time while dancing to the song Dance Meri Rani. The clip impressed many, including actor Nora Fatehi, who features in the original music video.

“Let’s gooo!!! Giving us some afro moves...the Zanku step, happy feet step and many more! This was amazing @kili_paul!! #dancemerirani in Tanzania. Posting more amazing videos on my feed!” she wrote while posting the video. The clip was originally posted by Kili Paul on his Instagram page. “Dance Meri Rani, hope I tried with Nora moves,” he wrote.

Take a look at the video that may leave you with a craving to shake a leg too:

RELATED STORIES

Posted by Nora Fatehi about two days ago, the video has gathered more than 1.3 million likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Amazing,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” shared another. Many also shared heart emoticons to express their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nora fatehi instagram
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs South Africa Live Score
Omicron
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election
PM Narendra Modi
India Covid Cases
Ratan Tata
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP