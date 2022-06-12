Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Norwegian dance group wows netizens with their sassy take on Kala Chashma featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif
trending

Norwegian dance group wows netizens with their sassy take on Kala Chashma featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif

The viral video that shows young artistes' dancing to a Bollywood hit was shared on Instagram. 
The image is taken from the viral dance video posted on Instagram. (Instagram/@yasintatby)
Published on Jun 12, 2022 02:25 PM IST
ByArfa Javaid

A video of a Norwegian dance group tapping their feet on a Bollywood hit has taken the Internet by storm and may even prompt you to shake a leg. The video shared on Instagram showcases men sporting suits and shades dancing to the 2018 hit song ‘Kala Chashma’. The video has received thundering applause from netizens, so much so that Siddharth Malhotra, who danced alongside Katrina Kaif in the song from Baar Baar Dekho, shared it on his Instagram story with several emoticons.

“Wedding vibe!! Gratulerer med min bro (Congratulations to my brother),” reads the caption of the video posted on Instagram by Yasin Tatby, one of the dancers from the group. The video shows young artistes’ dancing their hearts out to the Bollywood hit at a wedding reception.

Watch the viral video below:

RELATED STORIES

Since being shared on the social networking platform, the video went viral and has received over 7.1 million views and more than 6.86 lakh likes. The share has also prompted people to share their thoughts in the comments section.

“Where is the full video!,” commented an individual. “Dope,” posted another with lit emoticons. “If this doesn’t happen in my wedding, then I ain’t going to proceed further,” shared a third. “Killer. Can’t get off this,” expressed a fourth.

As netizens demanded a full version of the performance, Quick Style - the group’s dance company, shared another clip from the wedding. The group flaunted their love for Bollywood music this time by recreating Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Akshay Kumar’s dance moves from the 90s hit ‘Chura ke dil mera’. “Don’t worry Ed SherKhan got you,” read the caption of the video posted on Instagram with several hashtags, including #Bollywood, #dance and #wedding.

The group received a shoutout from Shilpa Shetty Kundra as well. “Love this! This is what I call, Super se Uper wala performance,” she wrote while sharing the dance performance on her Instagram story.

Watch the stunning performance here:

Since being posted, the video has received over 1.3 million views, more than 1.17 lakh likes, and several comments.

“As someone who grew up on this song, all I can say is,” posted an individual with several emoticons. “If I ever get married, I want a performance like this,” posted another. “Please we need the whole performance,” shared a third.

What do you think of their amazing dance performances?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
viral video instagram
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP