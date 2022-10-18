Not a fan of ‘Diwali ki safai’? These memes may hit you right in the feels

Diwali, the festival of lights, is just a few days away. People are already gearing up for the day and have started prepping for it. The long list of things to do before Diwali also includes something that is dreaded by most. Any guesses? It is to do ‘safai’. To clean the house before the day of celebration. And while dealing with the frustration of cleaning, people, - almost like an annual ritual - are taking to Twitter to share memes to vent as they work towards removing dirt and dust from their homes.

Here are some of the ‘Diwali Ki Safai’ memes that can tickle your funny bone. There are chances that the memes will not only make you laugh but seem highly relatable too.

This individual shared how it feels when you somehow manage to avoid your cleaning duties.

Did your mom ever ask you to clean the fans before Diwali? Then this tweet may seem relatable.

A Twitter user shared a meme from the point of view of spiders watching people clean their houses before Diwali.

And, this is the reason you are always busy before the festival:

“My mom is looking for an intern who can do diwali ki safai,” joked a Twitter user. “Done with #Diwali ki safai, realised can open a museum,” shared another. “Only in diwali ki safai, you realise how huge your house is,” wrote a third. What will you share to spread some laughter as you do your ‘Diwali ki safai’?

