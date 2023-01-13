Not Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Laurel and Hardy ‘dance’ to RRR’s Naatu Naatu in this video tweeted by Anand Mahindra

RRR’s peppy dance number Naatu Naatu scripted history by becoming the first Indian song to win a Golden Globe under the Best Original Song category. Since its win, social media has been filled with various posts. From congratulating the team on their big win to sharing dance or singing videos, people are posting different things. Anand Mahindra too joined in on the fun and posted a video that has left people chuckling. He tweeted a fan-made video that shows Laurel and Hardy ‘dancing’ to RRR’s Naatu Naatu.

“No one is immune from the catchiness of #NaatuNaatu. Not even inhabitants of the past… L&H may not have the same energy as the #RRR duo but they’re not bad! Enjoy the #FridayFeeling,” he tweeted while sharing the video.

Take a look at the fun clip that may leave you smiling:

Since being shared a few hours ago, the video has gathered close to 1.8 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. Furthermore, the clip has received close to 11,000 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the clip.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Loving it,” commented a Twitter user. “Wow,” posted another. “Even Laurel and Hardy can't resist Naatu Naatu!!” expressed a third. “Choreography in sync with the song,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on the video?