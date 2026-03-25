‘Not my father’s daughter, not my husband’s wife’: Akshata Murty on identity, heritage and Bengaluru memories
Nikhil Kamath has released a new episode of his ‘WTF’ podcast featuring Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty.
Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has released a new episode of his ‘WTF’ podcast featuring Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty, offering a candid conversation on identity, heritage and personal values. The episode, now available on Kamath’s YouTube channel, dives into themes of belonging, public life and navigating identity while being associated with well-known figures.
During the conversation, Murty addressed how she is often introduced in relation to others - as Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter or Sunak’s wife - and how she views her own identity. “That’s not my identity. I’m very much a Bangalore girl with a British accent,” she said.
“I grew up in Jayanagar. My father built a company. My husband was Prime Minister. But I am not my father’s daughter. I am not my husband’s wife. I am my own person defined by impact, not labels,” she added.
Murty added that her sense of self comes from contributing meaningfully to society, staying true to her values and honouring her heritage.
Akshata Murty recalls PM Modi’s advice
Murty also spoke about a message shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that shaped her perspective on identity. “Indians who are living in the UK are all part of the living bridge… they connect Britain to India and vice versa,” she recalled him saying.
Reflecting on this idea, Murty said she sees herself as part of that “living bridge”. “When you think of a bridge, it connects two places. It doesn’t belong just to one place or the other,” she said.
“So for me, when i think deeply about who i am, in the context of current day, i am part of that living bridge. I feel incredibly at home in India. I am incredibly emotional about my heritage. I am incredibly proud of my heritage,” she added.
(Also Read: Nikhil Kamath jokes in Kannada with Akshata Murty about Rishi Sunak: ‘Gothagalla avarge’)
Akshata Murty nostalgic about Bengaluru food, childhood memories
The conversation also turned lighter as the trio reminisced about Bengaluru, where Murty grew up. Kamath brought up local favourites, asking, “Do you remember Dosa Camp?”
“Yes, I remember the day it opened. They used to put everything in the dosa - mushrooms, baby corn, everything you could think of,” Murty said.
She also fondly recalled iconic dessert spot Corner House. “Oh my God. Death by Chocolate… yes, they still have it. My kids had it two days ago,” she added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More