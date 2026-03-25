‘Not my father’s daughter, not my husband’s wife’: Akshata Murty on identity, heritage and Bengaluru memories

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has released a new episode of his ‘WTF’ podcast featuring Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty, offering a candid conversation on identity, heritage and personal values. The episode, now available on Kamath’s YouTube channel, dives into themes of belonging, public life and navigating identity while being associated with well-known figures. Murty also spoke about a message shared by PM Modi that shaped her perspective on identity. (YouTube/Nikhil Kamath)

During the conversation, Murty addressed how she is often introduced in relation to others - as Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy’s daughter or Sunak’s wife - and how she views her own identity. “That’s not my identity. I’m very much a Bangalore girl with a British accent,” she said.

“I grew up in Jayanagar. My father built a company. My husband was Prime Minister. But I am not my father’s daughter. I am not my husband’s wife. I am my own person defined by impact, not labels,” she added.

Murty added that her sense of self comes from contributing meaningfully to society, staying true to her values and honouring her heritage.