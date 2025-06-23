NRI opens up about culture shock after returning to India from Canada: ‘I feel stuck’

A 31-year-old NRI who recently returned to India after living in Canada for six years has shared the emotional and practical difficulties of settling back into Indian life. The anonymous user revealed that while he moved to be closer to family, adjusting to life in India has been far from easy. The man revealed that while he moved to be closer to family, adjusting to life in India has been far from easy.(Representational)

“While I really value being close to my family again and, of course, enjoying the food, almost everything else feels… off,” he wrote in a Reddit post.

He added that he was missing a social circle since most of his friends were abroad, and he was also struggling to find quality work that matched his background.

"I don’t enjoy the weather or lifestyle, it’s hard to stay active or even motivated some days. The lack of civic sense, general chaos, and everyday inconveniences are exhausting. I feel like I’m stuck between two worlds: one that feels familiar but frustrating, and another (Canada) that was lonelier at times but offered structure, opportunity, and independence," he said.

Internet offers help

Seeking advice from others who had made similar moves, he asked how to improve his quality of life in India. The post sparked a wave of responses from fellow returnees and global Indians facing similar dilemmas.

One commenter, who returned from the US after 15 years, advised patience: “It took me about 1.5 years to adjust. Give it time.”

Another suggested taking frequent breaks. “If you can afford it, find a remote job and travel to nearby countries like Singapore or UAE for a few months at a time to recharge,” they said.

A third user encouraged him to stay focused on his reasons for coming back. “Be kind to your family because some days you’ll feel resentful that you moved back for them. Remind yourself of why you did it," they wrote.