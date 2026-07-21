NRI reveals ‘single biggest difference’ between India and Norway: ‘Isn’t money or wealth’

An NRI living in Norway recently sparked an online conversation about the true cost of competitive schooling in India. Drawing from his personal experience of living in both regions, he revealed that the most profound difference between the two societies isn't wealth, but how children are raised. He expressed deep concern about Indian teenagers enduring relentless school hours, coaching-centre pressure, and the pressure to achieve high marks.

The Indian professional living in Norway. (X/@turiyatman)

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“After living in both Norway and India for many years, I realised the biggest difference between Scandinavia and India isn’t money or wealth. It’s how we treat and raise our children,” Vinod wrote on X.

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Explaining his remark, he continued, “It genuinely hurts me to see Indian teenagers carrying a burden they never chose: school all day, coaching in the evening, tuition at night. Parents spend lakhs, schools chase rankings, coaching centres chase profits, and children quietly lose their childhood.”

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{{^usCountry}} In comparison, Vinod claimed that in Scandinavian countries, the scene is completely different. “Children are encouraged to stay curious, think independently, and be creative. They’re taught to think not just for themselves, but for others and for society. They have more time for sports, play, and spending quality time with friends and family.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In comparison, Vinod claimed that in Scandinavian countries, the scene is completely different. “Children are encouraged to stay curious, think independently, and be creative. They’re taught to think not just for themselves, but for others and for society. They have more time for sports, play, and spending quality time with friends and family.” {{/usCountry}}

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He added that a child’s worth shouldn’t be decided by exams.

“We don’t need robotic, and ‘yes, sir’ children. We need a kinder education system, because a nation is not built by good grades and burnt - out children. It is built by healthy, confident, and happy young minds.”

The NRI urged social media users to raise their voices for their kids. “Every child deserves a childhood, not a race. Give them the future they deserve.”

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How did social media react?

An individual commented, “Why in India are children becoming like this?? Because of the population. There are limited resources and millions of people, so the rulers had to come up with exam regulations, which killed curiosity among kids and made them results-oriented. If you score well, you get a good college; if you don't score, you settle for average. Imagine if there is a guaranteed seat in a prestigious college, no exam, no rush, kids would enjoy life.” Vinod replied, “Population makes competition tougher, but it doesn’t have to kill curiosity. The real problem is that we’ve made one exam the measure of a child’s potential. A better solution is to reduce the weight of one-time exams and give equal importance to projects, creativity, communication, problem-solving, and practical skills. Competition can exist without taking childhood away.”

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Another expressed, “Here thinking for society will never ever be done by any people.” A third commented, “So many kids are carrying family pressure before they even figure themselves out.”

A fourth wrote, “I feel in India, children are pressured more when it comes to studies. And they carry such heavy bags back home. I feel that if we do more practical work in school, children will learn and understand more and will also find the subject interesting.”