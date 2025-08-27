Sudarsan Pattnaik crafts Lord Ganesh sand sculpture at Puri beach with Atmanirbhar Bharat message

India has always been a land of extraordinary talent, where creativity finds its way into every form of art, culture, and tradition. From music and dance to painting and sculpture, the skills of Indian artists have often captured widespread attention. A sand artist from Odisha made a Lord Ganesh sculpture with the message of Atmanirbhar Bharat.(@sudarsansand/X)

On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, international sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a stunning Lord Ganesh sculpture on Puri beach in Odisha.

With its message of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the artwork attracted nationwide praise and attention.

Pattnaik himself shared a picture of his artwork on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption, “On the auspicious occasion of #GaneshaChaturthi, My sand art at Puri beach with the message #AtmanirbharBharat”.

Sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha:

The idol was crafted in vibrant green and yellow shades, detailed with intricate patterns.

Beside the sculpture, he added messages like 'Make in India', 'Vocal for Local', and 'BrahMos', reflecting the vision of innovation and self-reliance that India continues to promote.

With the blue sea as its backdrop, the artwork stood as both a devotional offering and a reminder of the nation’s strength in creativity and innovation.

Check out the post here:

The post was shared on August 27, 2025, and has since garnered over 35,000 views and numerous comments.

Here's how people reacted to this artwork:

Many X users praised Pattnaik’s creativity, calling the sand sculpture a perfect blend of devotion and national pride. Other users praised the way he linked Ganesh Chaturthi with the idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are marked with devotion, joy, and creativity across India.

While families bring home beautifully crafted idols and perform rituals, many also express their devotion in unique ways, from eco-friendly clay idols to innovative decorations and artistic displays.