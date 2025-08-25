Search
Mon, Aug 25, 2025
First glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025 captures hearts, devotees can’t take their eyes off Bappa

BySakshi Sah
Updated on: Aug 25, 2025 12:00 pm IST

A video captured the first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025, leaving devotees awestruck.

The eagerly awaited first glimpse of Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja was revealed on Sunday evening ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, which is set to be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27, 2025.

Lord Ganesha shines at Lalbaugcha pandal with majestic grace.(@varindertchawla/Instagram)
Lord Ganesha shines at Lalbaugcha pandal with majestic grace.(@varindertchawla/Instagram)

As the curtain lifted from the idol, chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya” echoed across the pandal, with thousands of devotees present to witness the grand reveal.

Lalbaugcha Raja once again lived up to its name as Mumbai’s most loved Ganesh pandal. The idol looked majestic, leaving devotees impressed.

The video of the first glimpse was shared on Instagram by Varinder Chawla with the caption, “The divine first look of #LalbaugchaRaja2025 is here and we simply can’t take our eyes off Bappa’s glory!”

Also Read: Lalbaugcha Raja's 20 kg gold crown, donated by Anant Ambani, dismantled before visarjan. Watch

Take a look at the video here:

Ganesh Chaturthi brings Lord Ganesha’s blessings for wisdom, success, and good fortune. The festival, which marks new beginnings and the removal of obstacles, will be celebrated widely in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and many other states.

Social media reacts:

Devotees flooded social media with reactions after the first glimpse of Lalbaugcha Raja 2025. Many called the idol “divine” and “majestic”, while others said they couldn’t take their eyes off Bappa.

Videos of the first glimpse went viral within minutes, with people across India and abroad sharing their excitement and offering prayers online.

Also Read: Anant Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of grand visarjan on last day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations:

The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also called Ganeshotsav, is celebrated with great excitement, especially in Mumbai.

It honours Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune, and marks his birth anniversary.

The 10-day celebration begins with sthapana (installation of the idol) on Chaturthi tithi and ends with Anant Chaturdashi, or Ganesh Visarjan, when idols are immersed in water with grand processions.

