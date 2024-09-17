Anant Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja ahead of grand visarjan on last day of Ganesh Chaturthi. Watch

Anant Ambani made a visit to the Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Tuesday. The visit was a part of the grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, marking the last day of the festival. Anant Ambani visited Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja temple, seeking Lord Ganesh's blessings before the Ganesh visarjan, surrounded by tight security.(Instagram/varindertchawla)

Anant Ambani, accompanied by tight security, was seen returning to his car after seeking blessings from Lord Ganesh.

Ambani family's temple visit

Mukesh Ambani, accompanied by his younger son Anant and wife Radhika Merchant, and elder daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta, visited the Lalbaugcha Raja temple on Saturday night. The visit was an integral part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The Ambani family, known for their lavish celebrations, sought to the blessings of Lord Ganesh, reflecting their deep-rooted devotion during this significant annual event.

Ganesh visarjan at Antilia

The Ambani family's celebrations culminated in the Ganesh visarjan, which took place at Chowpatty Beach last week.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, both dressed in traditional attire, were seen dancing joyfully to the beats of drums. They were accompanied by Nita Ambani and celebrity friends like Orry and Shanaya Kapoor. The family made their way to the immersion site from their residence, Antilia, on a decorated truck, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Grand celebrations at Antilia

The Ambanis had earlier hosted an extravagant Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia. The event saw the presence of numerous Bollywood stars and the extended Ambani family, including Anil Ambani and his wife, Tina Ambani. This year’s festivities were particularly special as they marked the first major festival for the family following Anant and Radhika’s wedding in July.

The Ganpati idol at Antilia, affectionately referred to as "Antilia cha Raja" or the King of Antilia, remains a central figure in the Ambani family's annual celebrations, symbolising their unwavering devotion to Lord Ganesh.