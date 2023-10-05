'OG Shark Tanks': Ritesh Agarwal's post on Bengaluru eateries wins hearts

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of OYO and the latest member of the judging panel of Shark Tank India, recently shared a noteworthy post on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the "OG Shark Tanks." Since his tweet, it has gained immense traction, resonating with a wide audience

Ritesh Agarwal enjoying a benne dosa at CTR Malleshwaram, Bengaluru. (Twitter/@Ritesh Agarwal)

"Bengaluru and its many cafes, breweries, even the legendary dosa points are the OG Shark Tanks. I consider myself part Bengalurian. Here's me at CTR Malleshwaram, a plate of Benne Dose goes great with startup convos," wrote Agarwal in his tweet. (Also Read: Shark Tank's Aman Gupta shares cheeky message for OYO CEO Ritesh Agarwal post wedding)

Alongside, he also shared a picture of him enjoying a plate of benne dosa.

Take a look at the post shared by Ritesh Agarwal here:

This post was shared on October 3. Since being posted, it has gone viral with close to 74,000 views. The share also has several likes and comments. Many took to the comments section of the post to agree with Agarwal's thoughts on ”OG Shark Tanks.”

Check out what people are saying about this post here:

An individual wrote, "Absolutely! Bengaluru's vibrant cafe scene and iconic food spots like CTR Malleshwaram truly embody the entrepreneurial spirit. Nothing like discussing startups over a scrumptious plate of Benne Dose."

A second said, "Damn, this looks so good! Enjoy your meal."

"Eagerly waiting to see you in #SharkTank," posted another.

More about Shark Tank season 3:

Shark Tank India is an Indian adaptation of the American show Shark Tank. It includes aspiring business owners pitching their goods or services to a group of sharks or investors, who subsequently choose to invest in their firms.

The third season of the reality television program Shark Tank India has begun filming. Shark Tank India's official Instagram account shared images from the season three set, featuring Anupam Mittal, founder, and CEO of People Group, Aman Gupta, co-founder and CMO of boAt, Vineeta Singh, co-founder and CEO of Sugar Cosmetics, Peeyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart and the newest judge Ritesh Agarwal, who is the founder of OYO.

