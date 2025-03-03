Oklahoma toddler dials 911 for doughnut emergency, police surprises him with sweet treat

A toddler in the US state of Oklahoma has captured the internet’s heart after making an unusual request to emergency services. The Moore Police Department shared an endearing audio clip of a call made by young Bennett, who dialled 911 to report an “emergency need for doughnuts.” A US toddler called 911 for emergency doughnuts and police sweetly delivered a box.(Representational image/Unsplash)

(Also read: US woman shares list of wholesome Indian dishes she prepares for her children: ‘My kids love them’)

Initially, Bennett rang the emergency line but spoke in gibberish before hanging up. Moments later, he redialled and clearly stated his urgent request.

Hilarious exchange

The amusing conversation between the toddler and the dispatcher has since gone viral. When asked about the nature of the emergency, Bennett confidently replied: “Emergency doughnuts.”

The dispatcher asked if Bennett would share his doughnuts, to which he replied, "No, I'm not."

Police officers fulfil the request

The following day, officers from the Moore Police Department arrived at Bennett’s home with a surprise – a box of Dunkin’ doughnuts. Their heartwarming gesture was shared on social media with the caption: “Emergency Donuts: The Sequel. Bennett requested a doughnut emergency, and #MPD delivered! His smile and laughter said it all!”

Check out the post here:

Social media reacts

The adorable incident has sparked reactions online, with users sharing their thoughts on the toddler’s sweet request and the officers’ kind response.

(Also read: US woman sues fertility clinic after giving birth to African-American baby through IVF: ‘I will never heal’)

One user praised the police, saying, “What a great thing these officers did! This is awesome to see, especially with all the bad news we hear these days.”

Another commented, “Cute story… wish we had 911 55 years ago when I was a kid lol.”

A third user shared a heartfelt thought: “If we spent less time hating each other and more time worrying about what this toddler is worrying about, our world would be a much better place.”

However, not everyone was amused. One user criticised the call, stating, “OMG, HANG UP! Someone with a real emergency could be calling in.”