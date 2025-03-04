Ola’s Bhavish Aggarwal copies Elon Musk, asks employees to e-mail weekly reports in bullet points

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal has asked employees to submit weekly reports on what they have accomplished in a move reminiscent of Elon Musk’s recent directive to federal workers in the United States. In an internal message sent out last week, Aggarwal made it clear that Ola employees will be expected to share weekly updates in 3 to 5 bullet points. The updates will be sent directly to Aggarwal and to the concerned employee’s direct reporting manager. Ola co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal is asking employees to submit weekly reports.(PTI)

Bhavish Aggarwal named this initiative “Kya Chal Raha Hai?” which roughly translates to “What is going on?”

Kya Chal Raha Hai?

“We're starting "Kya Chai Raha Hai?" - a simple way to share your weekly updates directly with me and your managers, starting today,” Aggarwal told employees in his message last week.

Employees were advised to use clear language and bullet points while outlining what they managed to accomplish during the week.

“Please send a brief update to your manager and Kyachalrahahai@olagroup.in (email will be active in an hour or so) with 3-5 bullet points about what you got done last week. Keep it simple and to the point,” Aggarwal said, adding that all employees would be expected to send the updates with no exceptions.

He also explained that going forward, Ola employees would be expected to submit their weekly report before Sunday.

“Use the email subject: ‘Weekly updates’. The deadline for this is today end of day. Going forward, we will expect the email before Sunday end of day. Everyone has to send this,” the CEO and co-founder of Ola informed employees.

Copycat accusations

Aggarwal’s directive came hot on the heels of Elon Musk asking all US federal employees to explain what they did last week in an email. Musk, as head of the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), asked federal workers to respond with five bullet points describing what they did in a week. Failure to do so could lead to termination, he said.

The Ola co-founder’s similar decision led to mockery and jibes on social media.

“From the first product itself, they've been just copying,” wrote one X user. “Understandable. The likes of Bhavish have made their entire careers out of copying the trends in west. They're not innovators,” another said.

“The unoriginality and frequent plagiarism is so cringe worthy. It's a hallmark of Indian society. Been noticing it for decades,” an X user said.