‘Nahi dhulenge’: OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal takes holy dip at Mahakumbh, gets trolled

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took a holy dip at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj and shared photos, calling it a "moment of deep spirituality, devotion, reflection, and connection to our civilisational roots." However, his post soon became a target for trolls, with many mocking him. OLA CEO Bhavish Aggarwal took to social media to share photos. (X/@bhash)

The CEO, who earlier faced backlash for his views on work-life balance, dismissing the traditional concept, once again found himself at the centre of controversy.

Reacting to the post, one user quipped, “Your company is taking a new dip every week,” while another remarked, “Bhai, tere paapon ki koi maafi nahi hai.” Some users linked his spiritual act to Ola's struggles, with a sarcastic comment stating, “Nahi dhulega.”

A user wrote, “Ola scooter ko bhi duba dete toh sayad acha hoo jaata”

Take a look at the post:

The CEO earlier this week engaged in a social media exchange with comedian Kunal Kamra. The debate erupted after Aggarwal praised author Amish Tripathi’s podcast, “Sati - Fact or Fiction?” where Tripathi stated, “It’s hard to find any proof of Sati but very easy to find proof of witch burning in medieval Europe.”

Kamra responded with a sharp rebuttal, referencing historical events: “Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought against the practice of Sati; it was abolished in 1829. The last documented case of Sati in India was as recent as 1987. Please focus on your automobiles being immobile…”

This is when Tripathi responded to the comedian on X. "Kunal (@kunalkamra88 ), I normally never get into twitter debates. They generate more heat than light. But since you are attacking @bhash basis a video that I made, I thought it would be appropriate for me to clarify. I would invite you to read the 1829 Sati Abolishment Act you referred to,” he wrote. In the following lines, he listed the points he claimed that are noted in the act.

“Also, if I may make a suggestion... There is a value to manners, even when debating. You will find you make much greater impact if the words are polite and the tone remains calm,” he advised.