Kunal Kamra vs Amish Tripathi: Comedian and author engage in ugly X spat over Bhavish Aggarwal’s post on sati

Author Amish Tripathi engaged in an X spat with comedian Kunal Kamra over his post in which he slammed Bhavish Aggarwal and asked the Ola CEO to focus on his business. The debate started when Aggarwal reacted to a podcast by Tripathi that received a backlash from Kamra. Comedian Kunal Kamra (L) and author Amish Tripathi (R). (Instagram/kuna_kamra, authoramish)

Titled, “Sati - Fact or Fiction?” Tripathi shared a video on X. Reacting to the share, Aggarwal wrote, “‘It’s hard to find any proof of Sati but very easy to find proof of witch burning in medieval Europe’. Amazing podcast.”

The reaction didn’t sit well with Kunal Kamra, who often takes sarcastic jibes at the CEO. “Raja Ram Mohan Roy fought against the practice of Sati; it was abolished in the year 1829. The last documented case of Sati in India was as recent as 1987. Please focus on your automobiles being immobile…,” Kamra said.

This is when Tripathi responded to the comedian on X. "Kunal (@kunalkamra88 ), I normally never get into twitter debates. They generate more heat than light. But since you are attacking @bhash basis a video that I made, I thought it would be appropriate for me to clarify. I would invite you to read the 1829 Sati Abolishment Act you referred to,” he wrote. In the following lines, he listed the points he claimed that are noted in the act.

“Also, if I may make a suggestion... There is a value to manners, even when debating. You will find you make much greater impact if the words are polite and the tone remains calm,” he advised.

What did social media say?

The posts received a flurry of mixed reactions. An individual wrote, “Manners and Kamra can never used in the same sentence.” Another added, “I am on Kunal Kamra's side on this issue.”

A third posted, “We should stop taking these vulgar comedians seriously. No one cares about their opinions; most of them will do or say anything for cheap publicity.” A fourth said, “Wait! Kunal claimed the Sati custom existed, Bhavish argued it didn’t, and now your post says it did. So which is it?”