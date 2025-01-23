'Shameless dou***bag': Kunal Kamra targets Bhavish Aggarwal over new Ola motorcycle

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has targetted Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal yet again amid their ongoing online feud over the electric vehicle maker's products. On Tuesday, Agarwal shared a video of himself riding Ola Roadster, the latest offering from Ola Electric which he described as the "future of motorcycling". Kunal Kamra targeted Ola Electric and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal amid their ongoing feud.(Instagram)

In the video. Aggarwal was seen riding the electric vehicle out of an Ola showroom with his wife Rajalakshmi Aggarwal seated behind him. "Exhilarated after riding the @OlaElectric Roadster! Can't wait for you all to experience!" he said.

Responding to the video, Kamra shared seething message to the Ola CEO, calling him a "shameless, insensitive douchebag" and a "thug".

"In the new business thugs he’s the most shameless, insensitive douchebag you can ever come cross. While not responding to the cry of existing customers he’s here with new schemes to embezzle people of their hard earned money," the comedian said.

Continuing his rant, Kamra claimed Aggarwal was "morally more bankrupt than thieves & drug dealers". The Ola CEO has not replied to the comments yet.

The feud between Kunal Kamra and Bhavish Aggarwal began in October and quickly turned into a war of words after the comedian raised concerns about Ola Electric's after-sales service and product issues.

It all began when Kamra responded to a post showcasing Ola’s gigafactory with a picture of numerous unserviced Ola Electric scooters. Aggarwal retaliated by hitting out at Kamra as a “failed stand-up comic” and suggesting his post was “paid,” while insisting that Ola Electric is expanding its service network to address backlogs.

In the last few months, Ola has faced constant criticism from the public, especially its customers, who have shared their grievances about the poor quality of vehicles offered by the company and their substandard after-sales service.

