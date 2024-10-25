‘Diwali gift?’: Ola's Bhavish Aggarwal trolled as scooter catches fire in front of Bengaluru showroom

In a viral video, an Ola electric scooter was seen catching fire and emitting smoke outside its showroom in Bengaluru. The listed company is already under fire for its alleged shoddy customer service, and Ola Electric claims that most of the complaints are being addressed. An Ola Electric scooter gutted in fire in front of Bengaluru showroom.

Congress spokesperson Lavanya Ballal Jain shared a video of a scooter being gutted in fire and wrote, “Just another fiery day in the life of ola scooter owner.” The video is said to be shot outside Ola electric showroom in Bengaluru’s BTM layout.

Meanwhile, the video took social media by storm, and users jokingly called it a Diwali gift Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. A user wrote, “Ola Electric scooter is the latest firecracker in the market for this Diwali.”

A second user said, “It's happening in front of the showroom/service centre, but nobody dares extinguish the fire. It's too scary for Ola bikes.”

Another user said, “@bhash how many hours you have worked a day to create this masterpiece?”

How did Ola respond to CCPA earlier?

After multiple complaints about Ola electric scooters and its customer service, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued a show cause notice to Ola Electric on 7 October 2024, citing concerns regarding misleading advertisements, unfair trade practices, and consumer rights violations. The company was given 15 days to respond.

However, in response to CCPA, the company resolved 99% of customer complaints. “We wish to emphasize that out of 10,644 complaints that we received from the CCPA, 99.1% of the complaints were resolved to the complete satisfaction of the customer as per Ola,” the company said in its response.

Meanwhile, stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra also highlighted the issue on X and Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal got into a verbal spat with the former.

When Kamra highlighted the issue with Ola scooters, Bhavish Aggarwal called him a failed stand-up comic and alleged that he was paid to write such posts online. He also said that Ola Electric is rapidly expanding its service network and will clear all the backlogs soon.