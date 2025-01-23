Ola, Uber get notices over price disparities on iPhone, Android

Cab aggregators Ola and Uber have both gotten a notice from the Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) for allegedly charging customers different rates based on their mobile's operating system. Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced this in a post on X (Formerly Twitter) on Thursday, January 32, 2025.(LiveMint)

“As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent #DifferentialPricing based on the different models of mobiles (#iPhones/ #Android) being used, Department of Consumer Affairs through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators #Ola and #Uber, seeking their responses,” he wrote.

This comes after Joshi had said last month that there would be “zero tolerance for consumer exploitation,” asking the CCPA to conduct a thorough enquiry into the allegations, according to a report by news agency PTI.

He had even described the alleged practice as a "prima facie unfair trade practice" as well as a "blatant disregard" for consumers' right to transparency.