Elon Musk drags Satya Nadella into tech titan spat on mega AI project: ‘Satya does have the money’

Billionaire Elon Musk reacted to a statement by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella who was asked about the public spat between the Tesla chief and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman over the $500 billion AI project announced by US President Donald Trump. Elon Musk reacted to a comment by Satya Nadella on the Stargate project.

It began when Elon Musk cast doubt on the Stargate project announced by Trump, saying the money promised for the investment actually wasn't there.

“They don’t actually have the money,” Musk wrote on his social platform X. “SoftBank has well under $10B secured. I have that on good authority.”

Altman responded Wednesday to say Musk was “wrong, as you surely know” and inviting Musk to come visit the first site in Texas that is already under construction.

Meanwhile, in an interview on CNBC, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was asked about Musk questioning value of the investment in the Stargate project.

“I’m not particularly in the details on what they’re investing," Nadella said about Stargate.

When asked about Musk’s posts on X claiming the money was not there for the project, Nadella said, “Look, all I know is, I’m good for my $80 billion.”

Reacting to a clip of the Nadella interview, Elon Musk said on X, “On the other hand, Satya definitely does have the money.”