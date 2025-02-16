Maha Kumbh: Gamer Payal Dhare, who met PM Modi last year, takes holy dip

Popular gamer and social media influencer Payal Dhare, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, has shared a video of her taking the holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Payal Dhare at Kumbh (Instagram)

“#mahakumbh2025 #mahakumbh,” Payal Dhare posted next to the Insagram video, which shows her taking the dip in the Sangam, the meeting point of the rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati.

Maha Kumbh began on January 13 and will end on February 26. With a footfall that has already crossed the 50 crore mark, it is the largest gathering of people at a single place in human history.

Before the mega religious congregation began, the estimation was that its total footfall would be around 40-45 crore.

Who is Payal Dhare?

Payal Dhare, whose Instagram handle (payalgamingg) currently has 3.7 million (37 lakh) followers, met PM Modi at his official residence in April 2024.

Six other gamers – Tirth Mehta, Animesh Agarwal, Anshu Bisht, Naman Mathur, Mithilesh Patankar, Ganesh Gangadhar – were also part of the group which met the prime minister.

(1.) Payal Dhare hails from the Umranala village in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district and is one of India's most popular female game creators.

(2.) “While my mother initially had reservations, my father constantly backed my pursuit of making a mark in the gaming world," the gamer shared with HELLO! magazine in an earlier interview.

(3.) In March last year, she won the Gaming Creator of the Year (Female) award at the Creators Unit 2.0 Awards, one of Asia’s largest creator festivals.

(4.) In October 2023, she was named Fan Favorite Female Streamer of the Year at the India Gaming Awards Season 2.

(5.) Her merchandise line – thriftxpayal – has over 1,000 followers on Instagram.