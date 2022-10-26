Old video of Eminem's sign language interpreter at a concert goes viral. Watch

Almost all of us have heard Eminem's Rap God, which is an ode to his career and himself, where he raps crazily fast and references comic books and his old songs. Now, a video featuring the song from his 2018 Firefly Music Festival has created a buzz online, but not solely because of his mesmerising speed. The clip grabbed several eyeballs as Holly Maniatty, an American sign language interpreter, matches the speed of the rapper's hit track, and it appears as if she is dancing and not singing.

Shared on Reddit, the video shows how Maniatty synchronises with Eminem, and her fascinating speed has won hearts online. For the unaware, Maniatty previously appeared alongside Snoop Dog, Beastie Boys, and Jay Z. She is the same interpreter whose video with Waka Flocka Flame went viral as the rapper confused her signing for dancing.

"Sign language interpreter in Eminem concert," read the caption of the video shared on Reddit.

Watch the video shared on Reddit below:

The video was shared some 22 hours ago, and it has since received over 26,400 upvotes and several comments.

"Bet her knees are weak and her arms are heavy after that," posted an individual. "I got tired just for looking. I imagine her," wrote another. "Being a sign language interpreter for Eminem is equivalent to being a martial arts master," remarked a third.

