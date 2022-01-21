Old video shows George Martin telling granddaughter why he singed The Beatles

A very sweet video of The Beatles' producer late Sir George Martin was recently posted online. Since being shared, the video is going viral. Shared by his son, the clip shows him in a conversation with his granddaughter.

“I don’t normally share anything personal but this my dad from a while back explaining to my daughter he signed the Beatles. Ordinary people do extraordinary things. Great decisions are made for the simplest reasons. ‘I figured if I like them this much other people might too’,” Giles Martin tweeted while sharing the video.

The throwback video opens to show George sitting with his granddaughter on a couch. In the clip, he is heard sharing why he signed the iconic band.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being posted, has gathered more than 4.1 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments.

“This is so wonderful, Giles. Your father produced an album in the 80s for Kenny Rogers which included a song I wrote with the great Jeremy Lubbock. I met your dad at the studio and he was warm, complimentary and the ultimate mensch,” wrote singer Richard Marx.

“Moments after my band received plaques for our first gold record I found myself in an elevator with George. He was so gracious, asking to see it, having Judy hand him his specs so he could read it all, congratulating us and recalling his first. A wonderful, kind man,” posted another. “Thank you, this is wonderful. I'd like to note that your daughter plays her full part here by being such a good listener,” expressed a third.

