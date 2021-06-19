Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Throwback: When Milkha Singh recorded a multi-part radio autobiography for Prasar Bharati
trending

Throwback: When Milkha Singh recorded a multi-part radio autobiography for Prasar Bharati

Remembering Milkha Singh, India's largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati went back in time to its archives, a treasure trove of memories, and produced on the internet its own retro-homage -- a multi-part radio autobiography that Singh had recorded for the agency.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 19, 2021 09:18 AM IST
Milkha Singh (left) finishing 4th, behind South Africa's Malcolm Spence (right) in the 1960 Rome Olympics 400 meter final race. (Youtube/screengrab)

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh, who earned the title of 'The Flying Sikh' for athletic success on the world stage, passed away at the age of 91 late on Friday night. As India woke up to a melancholy Saturday, overcast with a grieving heart, people across the country mourned the demise of the Olympic racer and paid tributes of their own. Remembering Milkha Singh, India's largest public broadcasting agency Prasar Bharati went back in time to its archives, a treasure trove of memories, and produced on the internet its own retro-homage -- a multi-part radio autobiography that Singh had recorded for the agency.

Also Read: Flying Sikh together with his sweetheart again

Shashi Shekhar, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the public broadcasting agency, took to his official Twitter handle on this day to remember Milkha Singh and share the multi-part radio autobiography. "Saddened by the demise of legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh. The flying Sikh was kind enough to record a multi-part Radio Autobiography with @AkashvaniAIR sharing his life story," he tweeted.

"I'm happy that you've come here to Chandigarh to take my interview...", Singh's voice resonates on the radio as he begins his tale before an eager audience. The autobiography, titled 'The Flying Sikh', is divided into three parts and uploaded on the official channel of the Prasar Bharati archives on YouTube. In the radio interview, Singh goes on to narrate his career as a former track and field sprinter, remembering his experiences at the Asian Games, the '56 Melbourne Summer Olympics, the '60 Summer Olympics in Rome, and the '64 Tokyo Olympics, among others.

Also Read: 'Anguished by his passing away': PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Milkha Singh

The first part of the entire interview can be accessed here. Listeners are advised to browse the linked playlist for the second and third parts of the radio autobiography.

Milkha Singh, who was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh, lost a month-long battle to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Friday. In life, the legendary athlete never backed down from a challenge, his legacy continuing to live on in the hearts of millions of Indians.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
milkha singh olympics flying sikh prasar bharati
TRENDING NEWS

Emotional to funny: Stories of bond of love between dads and their kids

Video of amazing optical illusion from old Australian TV show goes viral

Tiger rescued from defunct rubber factory in Uttar Pradesh. Watch

Netflix ‘summarises’ Breaking Bad with Phir Hera Pheri quotes, see funny pics
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
WTC final
Twitter
Covid Vaccine
CBSE Class 12
India vs New Zealand
UEFA Euro 2020
Sherni movie review
Father's Day 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP