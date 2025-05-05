Only 5% of quick thinkers can solve this mind-bending maths puzzle. Are you one of them?

Maths brain teasers are more than just numbers and symbols — they’re a workout for your brain. These puzzles are designed to sharpen your critical thinking and problem-solving skills, often pushing the mind beyond simple calculations. And if you’re someone who enjoys unravelling tricky riddles, this particular puzzle might just leave you stumped. Can you crack this maths brain teaser that puzzled the internet?(X/@brainyquiz_)

The challenge

A recent maths teaser shared by the X account Brainy Quiz is catching everyone’s attention. It claims:

"Solve it you are genius: 2 - 2 × 3 + 3. 95% Fail."

Check out the puzzle here:

At first glance, it looks simple. But as any puzzle lover knows, these kinds of problems often hide a twist. Many users are falling into the trap of solving it from left to right in the comments section, while some claim they've found the correct answer — others are just trying.

Another puzzle that left internet baffled

Another tricky teaser, earlier shared by a user named Ganesh UOR, left internet users just as confused. It reads:

"IQ Test: 1+4=5, 2+5=12, 3+6=21, 8+11=?"

This pattern-based puzzle demands more than just quick arithmetic — it challenges users to spot hidden sequences and logical patterns. While some tried to decode it using traditional maths, others explored creative approaches, showing how these brain teasers inspire diverse ways of thinking.

Why are maths brain teasers so popular online?

There’s a reason why these brain teasers often go viral. They’re short, seemingly simple, and utterly irresistible to curious minds. The thrill of solving them — or even just debating the answer with others — fuels engagement across platforms. Social media has become the perfect playground for these challenges, allowing people to test their IQ, compete with friends, and spark lively discussions.

And let’s face it — there’s something incredibly satisfying about being in that top 5% who can crack a riddle most people can’t.

So, are you among the few who can solve these brain-bending teasers?