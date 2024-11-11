Only an English language expert can figure out every phrase and idiom in this tricky brain teaser

In the age of social media, brain teasers have become a popular trend, challenging users to test their problem-solving, pattern recognition, and critical thinking skills. These puzzles are not just a fun distraction; they encourage users to engage their minds and keep their cognitive abilities sharp. For those who take pride in being brain teaser experts, a new challenge is currently buzzing across social media. A post shared on Threads by Leslie Stephens has left people scratching their heads. A brain teaser shared on Threads sparked puzzling reactions.(Threads/lelstephens)

A challenging puzzle with six boxes

The brain teaser is a word puzzle that features six different boxes, each containing a set of clues that need decoding to uncover hidden words or phrases. Let’s break down how to approach each one:

The first box displays the word "CUT" repeated multiple times with an arrow symbol, which hints at a possible action involving cutting or dividing the word pattern. The second box presents "GIVE" repeated four times, followed by "GET" repeated four times, suggesting there’s a relationship or pattern between these words. The third box offers a jumbled string of letters—"CHTONSUEEEK"—that may require rearranging to make sense of it. In the fourth box, the word "ROADS" is arranged vertically, with additional letters forming a crossword-like pattern. The fifth box shows "O_ER_T_O_", with underscores between the letters, indicating that missing letters need to be filled in. Finally, the sixth box displays "ECNALG", a word that might need manipulation, such as being reversed or rearranged, to reveal its true meaning.

The puzzle asks you to figure out phrase and idiom using various techniques such as anagrams, pattern recognition, and letter manipulation to uncover the correct answers.

How the internet responded

As expected, the internet was quick to react. Many users shared their guesses in the comments section, with varying degrees of success. One commenter proudly shared their answers, listing "a cut above the rest," "forgive and forget," "tongue in cheek," "crossroads," "painless operation," and "backwards glance" as their solutions. Another user, however, admitted the puzzle wasn’t their type of question.

One participant managed to solve five out of the six clues, confidently offering their answers: "A cut above," "forgive and forget," "tongue in cheek," "crossroads," and "backward glance," but admitted that Box 5 had them stumped.

Not everyone was feeling as confident. One user wrote, “8 cut, 4give 4get, 3 don’t know, 4 crossroads, 5 don’t know, 6 don’t know.” Clearly, some of the clues were more challenging than others. Another commenter shared their frustration: “Not my day today.” And finally, one user simply stated, “Just reading the comments,” proving they weren’t alone in struggling with the puzzle.