Optical Illusion: Can you read what’s written in this picture?

ByArfa Javaid
Jul 06, 2023 06:05 PM IST

An optical illusion featuring hidden messages has caught the attention of Twitter users and is leaving them scratching their heads.

There’s no dearth of optical illusions online. They trick our eyes and brains into perceiving things in ways that differ from reality. Whether they involve colour, motion or geometric illusions, they never fail to catch our fancy. Case in point, this optical illusion that is leaving people glued to their screens. Reason? It has messages written in a fashion that cannot be easily understood. Do you think you can decode the messages presented in a unique and challenging way?

Can you quickly decode the messages written in this viral optical illusion picture?(Twitter/@illusions_optcl)
Can you quickly decode the messages written in this viral optical illusion picture?(Twitter/@illusions_optcl)

The picture was shared on the Twitter page Optical Illusions. “Close one eye and tilt your phone,” reads the caption written alongside the optical illusion. The picture has two messages, and you need to decipher them as quickly as possible. Are you ready to take up this challenge?

Below we have provided the optical illusion that has boggled people left and right:

Were you able to read the message in this optical illusion? If yes, how much time you took to do so? Twitter users had so much to say when they were presented with this optical illusion. An individual wrote, “Don’t see it.” “There are two different messages here! Without the image rotating, look at it from the side also,” claimed another. A third added, “I only get a headache.” “Tilt which way,” questioned a fourth. “Both ways. Amazing! We wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year!” expressed a fifth. What do you think about this optical illusion?

Earlier, a picture went viral online and boggled many on the Internet. It featured an onion and a pi sign, and puzzle enthusiasts were challenged to decode it. The picture was divided into two parts, and the second part featured a puzzled expression on the face of Ron Weasley from the Harry Potter series. Intriguing, isn’t it? Do you want to put your thinking cap on and take on this challenge?

    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
