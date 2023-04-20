Optical illusion design of a floor leaves netizens baffled

Are you someone who enjoys watching optical illusions? Posts related to optical illusions often leave people baffled and make them wonder about that particular design. Now, another such design that has gone viral shows a chequered floor that looks straight out of the film Alice in Wonderland.

Optical illusion floor.(Twitter/@fasc1nate)

"An optical illusion designed by Casa Ceramic to stop people running down the hallway. The floor is actually flat," wrote Twitter page @fasc1nate as they shared the picture of the floor. The image provides the impression that the floor is curved when it is truly flat, and its psychedelic aesthetic has drawn in countless viewers. UK-based company Casa Ceramica has designed this floor.

Take a look at the post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being shared, it has been viewed over one million times. Many people have also liked and commented on the picture.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "And I assume it is also motionless too, but that's not what my brain is telling me." A second shared, "I would run like hell because it appears that the floor is collapsing." A third posted, "I would trip on that trying not to trip on that lol." "Now that's cool," expressed a fourth.