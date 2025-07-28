Optical illusion: How many cats can you spot in this image without zooming in?

Optical illusions have always intrigued internet users, and the latest cat-themed puzzle is no exception. Internet users were left puzzled by an optical illusion that challenged them to count cats.(Reddit/rastroboy)

Posted on Reddit by user @rastroboy, the image features a man in a bright yellow jacket lounging on the steps of an old, rustic building. At first glance, it looks like a calm, ordinary scene — but a closer look reveals a quirky challenge: spotting and counting the many cats hidden throughout the frame.

Cats can be seen resting on steps, perched on railings, or camouflaged against the textured background. What seems like a peaceful photo quickly turns into a tricky test of attention to detail. With clever use of shadows, fur patterns, and architectural elements, the image is leaving viewers scratching their heads and counting on their fingers.

Check out the image here:

A brain teaser confused viewers as they struggled to agree on how many cats were in the photo.(Reddit/rastroboy)

Count the cats

The Reddit post invites viewers to answer one simple yet surprisingly complex question: how many cats can you spot? From first glance, the answer appears straightforward. But as users examined the photo more closely, the numbers began to vary — and wildly at that.

"I think I found 21," one user confidently claimed. Another chimed in, saying, "A lot! That's a lot of cats." Some, like a third user, tried to narrow it down more precisely: "22 if that is two of the same colour cat on the railing." Yet another viewer shared their tally with caution: "I found 19 for sure, with the possibility of two more, so tentatively."

Others claimed to have seen even more. "I saw 30, but one might just be a reflection. Maybe 29," wrote a user. Meanwhile, someone added a humorous twist to the discussion, saying, “That's a cool cat wearing the yellow jacket. Does that add to the count?”

What makes this optical illusion so tricky is not just the number of cats but the possibility of misidentifying shadows, objects, or even parts of the man’s clothing as feline figures. It’s this ambiguity that has fuelled discussion and debate online.

So, take a closer look — how many cats can you find?