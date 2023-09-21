Painting bought for $4 at a thrift store, sells for $1,91,000 at an auction

A seemingly unassuming $4 painting, initially purchased from a thrift shop in New Hampshire, turned out to be a valuable long-lost work by the prominent painter, N.C. Wyeth, ultimately fetching an impressive $1,91,000 (approximately. 1.5 cr) at an auction. Painting named Romona sold at an auction. (Instagram/@Bonhams Skinner)

According to CBS News, the artwork was discovered by a woman in the middle of a stack of frames at a Savers store in Manchester back in 2017. However, what she did not know was that she stumbled upon a painting by Needham-born artist N.C. Wyeth.

The painting, titled Ramona, is one of a set of four commissioned from Little, Brown, and Co. for the 1939 edition of Helen Hunt Jackson's novel 'Ramona.' In the painting, you can see a young woman who has lost her parents and is having problems with her foster mother. (Also Read: Amrita Sher-Gil’s ‘The Story Teller’ fetches record ₹61.8 cr)

Bonhams auction house took to Instagram to share about this painting. They wrote, "This long-lost N.C. Wyeth is coming to auction at Bonhams Skinner on September 19.⁠ Purchased for $4 at a thrift store in 2017, the painting was later discovered to be by the celebrated American artist."

Take a look at the post shared by Bonhams auction house here:

This post was shared on September 6. Since being posted, it has received several likes and comments. Many were surprised by this find.

Here's what people are saying about this post:

An individual wrote, "Awesome! Love Wyeth!"

A second said, "Wow! This is such an amazing find."

A third commented using clapping emojis.

About NC Wyeth:

NC Wyeth established a successful career as an illustrator by frequently contracting with magazines and book publishers. His work was renowned for its rich colours and deft use of light and shadow. His art was recognised for its capacity to heighten the drama and character development of the surrounding text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON