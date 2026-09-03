Pakistani artist paints Ganapati idol for Marathi family living in Karachi. Watch

Capturing a moment of cultural unity, a viral video showing a Muslim artist painting a Ganapati idol in Karachi has captivated social media users. The clip details the painter applying colourful coats to the idol housed in a temple run by a Maharashtrian family in Pakistan.

A Pakistani artist painting a Ganapati idol. (Instagram/@theamarparkash)

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“A Muslim artist painting Ganpati Bappa inside Ganesh Math Mandir, a temple run by a Maharashtrian family in Karachi,” Amar Parkash wrote on Instagram.

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The video he shared shows a man in front of a white Ganapati idol. As the clip progresses, the man uses spray painting to add colour. Once done, he picks up a brush to paint the idol with different colours, including gold and silver.

Take a look at the video:

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What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} The video struck a chord across social media platforms, triggering a wide wave of diverse reactions from online audiences. A vast majority of viewers flooded the comment section with heart emoticons to convey their warmth, admiration, and support for the post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The video struck a chord across social media platforms, triggering a wide wave of diverse reactions from online audiences. A vast majority of viewers flooded the comment section with heart emoticons to convey their warmth, admiration, and support for the post. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual wrote, “Humanity is the best religion.” Another posted, “This is beautiful.”

However, a few criticised the video. An individual commented, “This is his job, we appreciate his skill, but nothing to glamourise.”

Who is Amar Parkash?

Amar Parkash lives in Karachi with his wife, Sushmita Parkash Nipendra, and mother, Leila Parkash. According to his Facebook bio, he graduated from St. Patrick's High School in Karachi, Pakistan. He graduated from Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology.

Parkash often shares content documenting his life in Pakistan. In another recent video, he captured himself getting dressed in traditional attire, complete with a pheta.