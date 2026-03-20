‘Gudi Padwa puja rituals in Karachi’: Family celebrates Marathi New Year in Pakistan. Watch
The content creator shared a video showcasing how he and his family celebrated Gudi Padwa in Karachi, Pakistan.
As the Marathi community celebrated Gudi Padwa worldwide, a specific celebration from Pakistan stood out for its emotional and cultural significance. A family shared their journey of marking the New Year, complete with the traditional rituals. The video has captured the attention of social media users across borders.
Digital content creator Amar Parkash shared the video on social media. His profile bio says he is a “Maratha based in Pakistan”.
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He shared the video with a caption that reads, “Gudi Padwa chya hardik shubhecha from Karachi.” It roughly translates to “Heartfelt Gudi Padwa wishes from Karachi.”
The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Gudi Padwa puja rituals in Karachi.” The clip then shows Parkash performing rituals and making the gudi.
What is “Gudi”?
It is a decorated flag made from various items, including a bright-coloured cloth, mango leaves, neem leaves, and a pot (usually copper or silver). It is hoisted outside homes. It is believed that the “Gudi” wards off negative energies and invites prosperity.
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Parkash, who has over 60,000 followers on Instagram, often shares videos capturing glimpses of his life in Pakistan. He regularly posts visuals that show how some of the biggest Hindu festivals, including Diwali and Maha Shivaratri, are celebrated in Karachi.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More