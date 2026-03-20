‘Gudi Padwa puja rituals in Karachi’: Family celebrates Marathi New Year in Pakistan. Watch

As the Marathi community celebrated Gudi Padwa worldwide, a specific celebration from Pakistan stood out for its emotional and cultural significance. A family shared their journey of marking the New Year, complete with the traditional rituals. The video has captured the attention of social media users across borders. Snippets from a video shared by a content creator living in Pakistan. (Instagram/@theamarparkash)

Digital content creator Amar Parkash shared the video on social media. His profile bio says he is a “Maratha based in Pakistan”.

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He shared the video with a caption that reads, “Gudi Padwa chya hardik shubhecha from Karachi.” It roughly translates to “Heartfelt Gudi Padwa wishes from Karachi.”

The video opens with a text insert that reads, “Gudi Padwa puja rituals in Karachi.” The clip then shows Parkash performing rituals and making the gudi.