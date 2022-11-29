Pakistani man adds twist to lyrics of B Praak’s Mann Bharrya, video stuns people

The song Mann Bharrya by B Praak has been a hit since its release a few years ago. The heartening song often leaves people emotional. There are also some who try to sing the song with their own unique touches. Just like artist Mudasir Aashi Khan from Pakistan who shared a video of himself singing the song with a twist in the lyrics.

“This song is originally sung by @bpraak But these lines are additionally written by myself,” he wrote while posting the video. The clip opens to show him sitting among a few other people. Soon he starts singing the song with his own lyrics and receives a round of applause from the listeners.

Take a look at the video to hear him sing the song in a soulful voice:

The video, since being shared, has received more than 76,000 views and counting. The post has also been re-shared on various social media platforms. Furthermore, the video has prompted people to post different comments.

“Well written, truly music has no borders... Support from India,” posted an Instagram user. “Your voice like [Fire] truly feels it [Fire] LOVE from India,” commented another. “What a blessed voice, lots of love from India. Keep growing,” expressed a third. “Love and lots of respect to you brother. Much love from India,” shared a fourth. “So much love and respect… your voice is so soulful… so pure… keep on spreading magic,” wrote a fifth.