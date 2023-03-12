Pakistani singer Ali Sethi's rendition of Lata Mangeshkar's song at pre-Oscars event is too good to miss

Ever since the release of the song Pasoori, Pakistani singer Ali Sethi has created waves in India. Thousands of people loved the song, and to this day, many can be seen grooving to it. Now, Ali Sethi has once again taken the Internet by storm after his heartfelt performance of Ye Samaa Samaa Hai Pyar Ka by Lata Mangeshkar at the second annual South Asian Excellence pre-Oscars bash went viral.

"Ekdum-heart-filling night for desi Oscar nominees in LA. So happy that we are here as our true selves, no longer typecast and overflowing every metric joined here by @noahgeorgeson @djrekha and the ravishing @pallavisharda — aapki kya hee baat hai," wrote the 38-year-old singer as he shared a video on Instagram.

In the video, he sings Ye Samaa Samaa Hai Pyar Ka, a song from the film Jab Jab Phool Khile. Pallavi Sharda, an Australian actress of Indian descent, was seen dancing to his amazing singing. The singer also tagged musicians Noah Georgeson and DJ Rekha.

This video was shared just one day ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times. The clip also has 31,000 likes and several comments.

An individual posted, "You are way ahead of time. What a mystical rendition." Another person added, "Petition to get Ali Sethi to sing more Bollywood classics." "This is the best rendition of this song I've ever heard. Please record and upload this everywhere you stream!!"