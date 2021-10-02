Parents dress 5-month-old daughter in different traditional Indian attire. Here’s why

Chandana and Sunil, parents to a cute 5-month-old girl Payana C S, are on a mission to create a very special photo shoot involving their daughter. There is a chance that after knowing about their intentions you will end up saying “how adorable” and that too repeatedly. They want to create a series of pictures of their daughter dressed in traditional attire from 28 states and eight union territories of India.

They have already shared the first four images of the series on their joint Instagram page called travelories. They are sharing the images under the hashtag #Dekhoapnadesh.

“Dekhoapnadesh Our Daughter is Himachali today. We are celebrating her every month by dressing her up in the traditional dresses of Indian States,” they wrote and shared this sweet image:

The next post shows her dressed in the traditional white Kerala silk saree with golden border:

“Our Daughter is Telugu ammayi today!” they wrote in the third post and shared this image:

In the fourth image, the little one is seen showcasing the iconic red-white sari of West Bengal.:

The images of Payana were also shared by Indian tourism on their official Instagram page and they received lots of love online. Many wrote how she looks absolutely adorable. Talking about that, the toddler’s father shared that they were happy to see her pictures being shared and hope that she will feel the same when she grows up.

“We feel happy and we wish these images inspire people to travel and promote our rich Indian heritage and culture of India,” her parents told HT. They added that they are also looking forward to suggestions from people about the dresses of different states.

What are your thoughts on the posts?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON