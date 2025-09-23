Passenger forced to give up reserved window seat as man rests feet on it, internet fumes over etiquette

A train journey in India turned frustrating for one passenger after he was forced to give up his reserved window seat because another traveller had propped his feet on it. The incident came to light after the aggrieved commuter posted a photograph on Reddit’s r/indianrailways community. A passenger gave up his window seat after another traveller rested feet on it, sparking debate.(Reddit/TheUndefeatedLasanga ·)

In the picture, the man can be seen occupying one seat while resting his legs on the adjacent window seat, leaving no space for the rightful ticket holder. Sharing the image, the Reddit user wrote, “Some dude kept his feet on my window seat and I had to sit on someone else's seat. What do I do?”

Check out the post here:

Online reactions

The post quickly attracted attention, with several users offering their opinions on how the situation should have been handled. Many felt that the passenger should have confronted the man directly rather than giving up the seat.

One user advised, “Speak up bro, do not be so shy. You paid for it, you deserve it.” Another echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Bro just speak up lol, you can do this.” A more frustrated response came from a commenter who wrote, “Everyone is telling you to tell him off. But why do you have to in the first place? Keeping dirty feet on the seat where someone else is sitting is such a cheap thing to do.”

Others were more blunt, with one remarking, “Confront him and take your seat,” while another added, “Obviously instead of posting on Reddit, you need to talk to him.” A slightly sympathetic user suggested that the man resting his legs might not even have realised the seat was occupied, saying, “He probably does not know someone’s claimed it, just ask politely.”

Some found the entire situation overblown, with a comment reading, “You could ask him to remove his legs from your seat. Why is this even a post?!”