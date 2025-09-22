Woman claims train ticket checker sent Instagram request after ticket check: ‘Felt little creepy’

A woman has alleged on Reddit that a train ticket checker who inspected her ticket during a journey later found her on Instagram and sent her a follow request. The Reddit user, who narrated her experience in detail, said she was unsettled by the incident and questioned whether it was a common occurrence. Reddit users reacted after a woman claimed a TC sent her an Instagram request using reservation details.((Representational image))

(Also read: Passengers hide bed sheets in luggage, railway employees catch them red-handed. Video)

She wrote, “I was travelling by train recently and later noticed that the TC who checked tickets in my coach somehow found me on Instagram and sent me a follow request. I am guessing he got my name from the reservation chart. Felt a little creepy honestly because that is the private info passengers give for travel. Was wondering if this is pretty common and has anyone experienced anything similar?”

The post, titled “TC checked my ticket and then my Instagram lol,” quickly sparked conversations online.

Check out the post here:

Users react with concern

Several users responded to the woman’s account, with many highlighting privacy and safety concerns. One user urged her not to accept the request, saying, “No do not accept please. This is just straight up creepy behaviour. If you accept it then you will get flooded by DMs.”

Another commenter wrote, “Sounds abnormal, and is not acceptable,” while a third added, “Happened with me too, I am a boy.” The tone of the discussion showed that both men and women saw the act as unsettling.

A user expressed disbelief, saying, “What? That is insane.” Another noted, “I have never heard anything like this before. Please do not accept the request and complain somewhere if there is a way.” Others were more direct, calling it “unacceptable and creepy behaviour.”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)