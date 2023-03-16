Passenger praises Akasa Air's uniform, airline responds

Akasa Air created headlines last year when it ditched the traditional airline crew uniform for jackets, sneakers, and pants. Now, the airline is back in the news after a passenger praised their uniform and also the airline's efforts for its crew members. The person took to LinkedIn to share two images and along with an appreciative comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I recently took a flight from Akasa Air and was surprised but really happy to see a well-deserved change. Attached is a picture showing how comfortable the air hostess is in her new uniform. No more killer heels to run the services. Absolute comfort, and I am sure it was long pending for these humans. Congratulations Akasa Air on breaking the norms. Good luck with your operations in the aviation industry," wrote LinkedIn user Diksha Mishra.

Take a look at her post below:

Screenshot of the LinkedIn post about Akasa Air's uniform. (LinkedIn/@Diksha Mishra)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared one week ago. Since being posted, it has been liked over 28,000 times. Many have even commented on the share. Akasa Air also reacted to the post and wrote, "Thank you so much, Diksha! One of our core values is comfort. We believe that providing outstanding service requires a high level of comfort. We look forward to welcoming you on board soon."

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "This is so amazing, and thanks to you for highlighting this. The simple picture itself tells a great story. Cheers." Another person added, "Great move." "Much needed change," posted a third.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON